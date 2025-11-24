Thugs demolish N500m Surulere bakery despite pending court ruling

A Surulere-based bakery valued at over N500 million has been illegally demolished by armed thugs allegedly acting on the instructions of its landlord, despite an active court case and a ruling pending since October.

According to Dorminus Attorneys, legal representatives of the bakery’s operator, the tenant holds a valid lease on the property at No. 24 Olufemi Road, Surulere, a town in Lagos State, until 2028, for which the landlord, Rotimi Eghosa Onaghise, had already received N5 million in renewal payment. The landlord later initiated eviction proceedings in July 2025, a matter which had progressed to judgment stage.

However, on Sunday, October 5, at about 6 a.m., the landlord allegedly bypassed the legal process and deployed thugs who stormed the property, assaulted members of staff, and razed the structure under the cover of a questionable “demolition permit” obtained through a disputed affidavit claiming ownership from 1989.

The law firm stressed that the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) did not authorise or execute the demolition, describing the incident as “a private act of terror disguised with state documents.”

Industrial equipment, factory materials, and goods worth over N500 million were allegedly destroyed during the operation, leaving the thriving business in ruins.

Dorminus Attorneys warned that the use of forged permits and hired muscle to forcibly take property—especially while a court decision is pending—poses a grave threat to the rule of law in Lagos.

A criminal complaint has been filed at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, where some arrests have reportedly been made. However, the principal suspects—Asekun, Bime, and Onaghise—are said to be evading arrest through influential connections.

The firm is calling on the Lagos State Government (LASG) to investigate the alleged fraudulent permit and sanction any officials involved, while urging the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.

“Our client will pursue civil remedies, but this criminal destruction and assault cannot go unpunished. Lagos must not become a battlefield for land grabbers,” the statement read.