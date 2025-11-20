Tinubu felicitates with ex-NIWA MD, Oyebamiji, at 60

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent warm birthday wishes to the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Bola Oyebamiji, as he marks his 60th birthday.

Recall that Oyebamiji recently resigned his appointment as MD of NIWA in pursuit of his ambition to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship ticket in Osun state.

In his congratulatory message, the President described Oyebamiji as a dependable figure in Nigeria’s financial and political spheres, noting that his leadership qualities, intellect, and integrity have continued to impact Osun State and the nation positively.

Tinubu also praised Oyebamiji’s strong track record in the banking industry, where he built a reputation for professionalism and excellence, before extending his expertise to public service and politics.

He further described him as “a loyal party man, a trusted associate, and a patriotic Nigerian whose exemplary work ethic represents the ideals of responsible leadership.”

The President wished Oyebamiji more accomplishments in the years ahead, acknowledging his enduring contributions to the APC and to national development