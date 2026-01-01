‘Why CAN, governor suspended crossover services in Adamawa’

For fear of terrorist attacks in Yola and other parts of Adamawa State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) suspended the New Year’s Eve crossover services in the state.

In a statement signed by the President of Gongola Baptist Conference and CAN Chairman in Adamawa, Joel Danjuma Manzo, the Christian body cited “credible intelligence” from the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the statement, suspected terrorists are planning attacks during crossover celebrations, prompting CAN to direct churches and Christian organisations across the state to suspend crossover night services in the interest of public safety.

“Information reaching us through reliable security channels indicates a serious security alert from the DSS regarding a planned attempt by terrorists to cause havoc within Yola and other parts of the state during the crossover night,” the statement reads.

Manzo urged church leaders to treat the advisory with utmost seriousness and to immediately inform their congregations.

“It is wiser to suspend a crossover service today and, by God’s grace, hold many peaceful and joyful crossovers in the years ahead. Our priority is to ensure that everyone enters the New Year alive and safe,” he added.

In a related development, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa also cancelled the state’s New Year crossover event, which usually attracts large crowds and performances by Nigerian music stars in Yola.

The suspension of both religious and government-organised crossover events underscores heightened security concerns in the state amid persistent threats posed by insurgency and terrorism.

CAN prayed for peace and safety as residents prepare for a subdued transition into the New Year.