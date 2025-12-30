Troops nab 19 oil thieves, destroy 22 bunkering hubs in N’Delta crackdown

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division, working in synergy with other security agencies, have sustained a high operational tempo across the Niger Delta Region, recording major successes in the ongoing crackdown on oil theft, pipeline vandalism and related economic crimes.

According to the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Danjuma, the troops, between November 23 and December 28, 2025, arrested 19 suspected oil thieves, deactivated 22 illegal refining and bunkering hubs, and recovered more than 180,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at over N150 million.

Danjuma said the coordinated operations significantly disrupted criminal networks and denied them freedom of action across several oil-producing states.

In Bayelsa State, he said troops dismantled an illegal refining site at Siebu Creek in Ogbienbiri, Southern Ijaw Local Council, where a massive reservoir containing more than 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil was discovered alongside a pumping machine.

Around Biseni in Yenagoa Local Council, multiple illegal refining sites were deactivated, leading to the recovery of over 17,000 litres of stolen products. At Okarki waterside in Ogbia Local Council, troops intercepted a large Cotonou boat concealed along the riverbank and loaded with 37 sacks containing 2,775 litres of stolen crude.

In Rivers State, he explained that operations at Ogale Community in Eleme Local Council led to the discovery of 350 sacks containing over 10,500 litres of stolen crude oil.

Around Okarki Forest in Ahoada West Local Council, two illegal refining sites were destroyed, with more than 3,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

He added that at Orashi Forest in Abua/Odual Local Council, troops traced a nine-kilometre-long hose to four illegal refining sites equipped with large ovens, receivers and dugout pits holding over 7,000 litres of crude. Additional seizures were recorded at Okolomade in the same local council, where 31 sacks containing 2,325 litres of stolen crude were confiscated.

Troops also thwarted an attempt to compromise a pipeline at Gbonga Forest in Bonny Island Local Council, recovering tools and equipment used for illegal tapping.

Further seizures were recorded in Okrika Local Council, Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Council and OML 18 Alakiri, with more than 6,000 litres of condensates recovered.

In Delta State, troops intercepted a truck along the Asaba–Benin Expressway in Agbor while it was discharging 45,000 litres of diverted petroleum products into a PMS pit.

Additional operations in Sapele Local Council led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of over 2,600 litres of stolen crude. Patrols around Otorogu Gas Plant in Ughelli South Local Council resulted in the interception of two vehicles conveying 1,475 litres of illegally refined condensates, with two suspects arrested.

In Akwa Ibom State, troops discovered a warehouse stocked with illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil at Ikot Ntuen Village in Abak Local Council, where 20 jerricans of stolen AGO were recovered.

Commending the troops, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, urged them to sustain the momentum against economic saboteurs. He also called on residents of the Niger Delta to continue supporting security agencies in protecting critical national infrastructure.