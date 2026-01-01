Truck driver killed by hit-and-run motorist in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced a fatal road traffic occurrence at Shangotedo inward Eleko, along the Lekki–Epe Expressway involving an overturned, fully-laden 40-foot containerised truck (T-7740-LA).

Preliminary security findings indicate that the articulated truck lost balance and capsized at the location. Upon receipt of distress notifications, the LASTMA 24-Hour Night Gang, actively monitoring vehicular flow overnight within the corridor, swiftly deployed to the scene and immediately secured the accident zone to forestall secondary collisions and safeguard road users.

In a deeply distressing turn of events, while the truck driver was conscientiously attempting to deploy a “C” caution sign to alert oncoming motorists, a recklessly speeding vehicle struck him. The errant driver absconded without rendering assistance, leaving the victim grievously injured. The force of the impact led to the instantaneous demise of the truck driver.

In a statement, the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said LASTMA’s rescue operatives promptly evacuated the deceased from the carriageway and formally handed over the remains to officers of the Elemoro Police Station, who responded following an emergency alert from LASTMA personnel. A comprehensive investigation is presently underway to identify, track and prosecute the fleeing culprit.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, visited the scene of the incident and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, lamenting the occurrence as a heartbreaking yet preventable tragedy.

He sternly cautioned motorists to exercise heightened safety consciousness, comply strictly with traffic laws, and observe regulated speed limits as stipulated by the Lagos State Government, stressing that excessive speed and disregard for warning signs remain lethal contributors to road fatalities.

LASTMA reaffirms its unwavering resolve to enforce road safety regulations and passionately appeals to all motorists to uphold patience, vigilance, and reverence for human life, especially during emergency situations on the highways.