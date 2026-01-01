Two dead, others trapped as rice mill machinery collapses in Kebbi

At least two people have been confirmed dead after a section of machinery collapsed at a private rice mill in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, leaving several others injured or still trapped as rescue efforts continue.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Bashir Usman.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police led a visit to the NIA-AGRI Rice Production Facility in the Bulasa area of Birnin Kebbi to assess rescue and security operations following the early-morning partial collapse of the rice parboiling section of the mill.

The Police Commissioner was briefed by officers and emergency responders at the scene and commended the joint efforts of the Police, State and Federal Fire Services, and other relevant agencies that have remained on ground to secure the area and support rescue operations.

“As of the time of the visit, two persons earlier evacuated were confirmed dead by medical doctors. One injured victim has been treated and discharged, while four others are still trapped, with rescue efforts ongoing,” the statement said.

The Commissioner assured residents that adequate security had been deployed around the facility and disclosed that a comprehensive investigation would commence immediately after the conclusion of rescue operations.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the public to remain calm as further updates are provided.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Government, through the Deputy Governor, Umar Tafida, confirmed the incident during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the facility on Tuesday evening.

Tafida said the state government sympathised with the management and staff of the NIA-AGRI Rice Company, noting that the visit was to ascertain the extent of damage and oversee the emergency response.

He added that a full investigation would be launched once the rescue phase is concluded and pledged the government’s continued support until all affected persons are accounted for.

As of the time of filing this report, a combined team of the State Fire Service and government emergency response workers remained engaged in intensive efforts to rescue workers still trapped beneath the collapsed structure.