Unexploded bombs discovered in Niger village

Three bomb explosives have been discovered in a nearby bush, a few metres away from Ganaru village of the Zugurma district of Mashegu local council area of Niger State.

A source from the community revealed that the farmers who were going for their farming activities discovered the explosive devices planted by the roadside and raised the alarm on Monday, 5th January 2026.

Chairman of Mashegu local council, Mr Jibrin Egade, who confirmed the report, stated that the area has been protected from the people to avoid an explosion that could lead to casualties.

Jibrin expressed shock over the discovery of such dangerous explosives in the community, where there are no security challenges, noting that he has informed the security agencies on the matter.

Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, had confirmed the development, saying that the command has deployed bomb experts to the scene to ascertain and possibly detonate the explosive, arguing that it is one, not three, as claimed by the villagers.

Elleman, however, advised the people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation, just as experts have been deployed to ensure the evacuation of the explosive device professionally.

While speaking to the Guardian, one of the traditional titleholders in the area, Dalatun Zugurma, Alhaji Kudu Mohammad, confirmed the discovery and said relevant security agencies have so far stepped in to maintain law and order in the area.

Alhaji Mohammad applauded the government at all levels for their swift response, urging them to maintain the tempo of protecting the lives of the people.

It would be recalled that this comes barely two days after over 30 people were grossly slaughtered in Kasuwa Daji market by terrorists in Borgu local council of Niger State.