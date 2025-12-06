World AIDS Day: ENSACA moves to overcome disruptions, reduce prevalence

The Executive Secretary, Enugu State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS – (ENSACA), Dr. Rita Emeh, has said that the state government has mapped out three core pillars to overcome disruptions, sustain Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS response and reduce HIV/AIDS prevalence in the State by one percent.



Speaking at the event to commemorate the 2025 World AIDS Day with the theme “Overcoming Disruptions: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS Response,” Emeh said the state has, over the years, made remarkable progress in reducing new infections, expanding treatment access, and curbing stigma and discrimination, but was affected by the global and national triggers such as the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the national and economic instability, insecurity, and health system challenges.



She noted that these disruptions affected service delivery, slowed testing, community outreach, and interrupted supply chains for life-saving anti-retroviral drugs across communities in Nigeria.



On how the Agency intends to tackle these disruptions, Emeh noted that ENSACA has outlined three core pillars: Through strengthened partnership and collaboration with government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners and the communities; by embracing data-driven and technology-supported programming.

