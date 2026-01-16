Yobe boosts security, restores peace in insurgency-affected councils

The Yobe State Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, has said peace is being fully restored across the state, with 14 local councils now secured against Boko Haram terrorism and other criminal activities that had previously claimed many lives and property.

Wali said the combined efforts of the military, other security agencies and the state government had significantly improved security and protected lives and property over the past six years.

He spoke in Damaturu while highlighting security measures being adopted to restore lasting peace in insurgency-affected communities across the state.

According to him, several communities had for years remained inaccessible due to insecurity. “Gujba and Gulani Councils were inaccessible and dangerous to commute or carry out any socio-economic activity,” he said.

Wali explained that the two local council areas are located on the southern fringe of the Sambisa Forest and along the 130km Damaturu–Biu Road, making them particularly vulnerable during the height of the insurgency.

He said that with the support of the Federal Government, gallant troops and other security agencies had helped to restore peace in previously affected areas, including Buni-Yadi, Gujba, Goniri and Katarko communities.

Beyond the restoration of peace, Wali said the state government had invested heavily in strengthening security operations.

“The state government has also invested by distributing 250 patrol and specialised vehicles to boost security agencies’ fighting capabilities, particularly the border communities with Niger Republic and the ones located on the fringes of the forest.

“We also donated electric transformers to the Army barracks, 500 motorcycles, and long-range cameras at strategic locations for surveillance of the movements of insurgents,” he said.

He added that vast parcels of land had been allocated to various security agencies for the establishment of their headquarters, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Army, the Correctional Service and the Department of State Services.

Wali also highlighted ongoing interventions by the state government, including the donation of houses to security personnel, the provision of communication gadgets, and monthly logistics support in cash and kind to the military, police and the DSS healthcare services across the state.

Other measures to sustain peace, he said, included the rehabilitation and retrofitting of more than 300 operational vehicles, as well as the engagement of over 2,000 vigilantes, hunters and hybrid force elements to strengthen security.

He noted that residents could now travel to far-flung local councils such as Machina and Yusufari at night without fear of attack or kidnapping, a situation he said had not been possible since July 2009, the onset of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

Wali said the improved security situation marked a significant milestone in Yobe State’s journey towards sustained peace and stability, urging residents to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation or violence in any part of the state.