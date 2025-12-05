Yuletide: Police tighten ban on fireworks in Delta

In a move to address mounting security concerns as the Christmas and New Year festivities approach, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has issued a stern reminder that the long-standing ban on fireworks remains fully operational and will be enforced with zero tolerance at yuletide.

The directive, contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, signals a renewed clampdown on the use, sale, storage and public display of all pyrotechnic devices, including popular but notorious items such as knock-outs and bangers.

According to the command, the decision is part of broader measures to

forestall crime during the festive period, arguing that fireworks often provide convenient cover for criminal elements to unleash attacks, cause panic or evade detection.

“Experience shows that criminally-minded persons can take advantage of fireworks to unleash terror on law-abiding residents,” Edafe stated, stressing that the ban is not merely seasonal but an essential security protocol.

In a state already grappling with rising cases of armed robbery, cult violence, abductions, and communal clashes, the police say they cannot afford additional triggers that could heighten public fear or impede emergency response.

Parents and guardians have been urged to restrain their children and wards from purchasing or igniting fireworks, while traders have been warned to immediately pull such items off their shelves or risk arrest. The command said all contravening goods will be confiscated and offenders prosecuted.

To ensure compliance, Abaniwonda directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Units, to begin strict surveillance and enforcement across the state’s communities.

The command, however, expressed appreciation to Deltans who have so far complied, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sale or use of fireworks to the nearest police station.

Photo and caption: Some recovered items