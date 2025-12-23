Yuletide: Security operatives intensify patrol on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Ahead of this year’s Christmas celebration, security operatives in Kaduna have intensified patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and other major roads in Kaduna metropolis.

The state police command explained that the action of the security operatives is a result of the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetekun.

In a statement, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Mansir Hassan, said, “Proactive security measures have been put in place, sequel to the directives of Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to ensure a hitch-free festive season”.

Subsequently, he said, “The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Rabiu Muhammad, alongside all Tactical Commanders under the Command, conducted a joint anti-crime patrol and monitored the Kaduna–Abuja Highway to ensure safety and security of all commuters flying the road on a 24-hour basis.”

Hassan explained, “The patrol exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, reinforcing inter-command cooperation and strengthening security along the major transit corridor to the northern region.”

“The operation also covered all border areas between Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory, aimed at deterring criminal activities, boosting visibility policing and reassuring the commuters flying the road and members of the public that adequate security has been provided before, during and after the festive season”, he added.

He further stated, “The commissioner of police emphasised that the command remains committed and resolute in safeguarding the commuters, residents and travellers. He also assured the public that patrols and surveillance will be sustained throughout the festive season and beyond the yuletide to prevent any form of criminal activity.”

“The commissioner of police further applauded the military for their immense contribution and the other security agencies for their role in policing the highway.”

He said the commissioner also admonished those who continually mislead the public on social media about negative publicity regarding the road, saying it is this and that, to desist; otherwise, they will face the full wrath of the law.

“The commissioner solicits the cooperation of the members of the public to achieve success,” he added.

In other news, troops have arrested two persons for impersonating the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, at Utesi in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, who disclosed this in a statement, said the arrest was made on December 11, 2025, following intelligence reports.

Onoja said that the suspects are in military custody, undergoing investigation before being handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

The statement gave an update on military operations across all theatres in the past week.

It said troops foiled an oil theft worth over N15 million in the South-South. The breakdown indicates 6,52000 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,510 litres of AGO and 2,015 litres of PMS, while three illegal refining sites were discovered and destroyed.