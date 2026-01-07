Zamfara distributes 65 motorcycles to sanitation supervisors in Gusau

The Zamfara State Government has distributed sixty-five motorcycles to sanitation supervisors in Gusau, the state capital.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony of the distribution, Governor Dauda Lawal explained that the distribution of the motorcycles has become imperative to support and ease their daily sanitation duties.

The Governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Malam Mani Malan Mummuni, said that the gesture was aimed at motivating the beneficiaries and enhancing their efficiency in maintaining cleanliness in Gusau metropolis.

Governor Lawal urged the beneficiaries to be diligent and responsible in the use of the motorcycles, warning them against misuse or negligence, which could attract appropriate government sanctions.

He noted that it would not be wrong for the beneficiaries to use the motorcycles for commercial purposes such as okada (commercial riding) after official sanitation hours as a means of livelihood.

The governor further stated that the current focus of the Zamfara State Government is youth empowerment and job creation.

He recalled that the government recently distributed ten vehicles to youth leaders across the state and now 65 motorcycles to sanitation supervisors, assuring that more interventions would be extended to other youths in the future.

He urged the beneficiaries to handle the motorcycles with care and dignity.

In another development, the State Acting Governor also flagged off the distribution of vocational tools facilitated by the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, for youths in his constituency.

The empowerment items include motorcycles, sewing machines, and refrigerators, totalling seven hundred and fifty items, distributed to male and female youths across Gusau, Tsafe, Maru, and Bungudu Local Government Areas to enable them to be self-reliant.

He commended Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis for the laudable initiative and called on other elected representatives to emulate his example by attracting meaningful development projects to Zamfara State and providing quality representation to their constituents.