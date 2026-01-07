Zamfara govt hands over airport security trench site to contractor

The Zamfara State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the Zamfara State Geographic Information System (ZAGIS), the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs, and relevant security agencies, has formally handed over the site for the execution of the trench boundary to the contractor responsible for implementing security measures at the ongoing Gusau International Airport project.

The handover exercise forms part of the Zamfara State Government’s commitment to ensuring adequate security infrastructure and strict compliance with aviation safety standards at the airport.

The designated boundary area will be utilised for critical security installations, trench boundary works, perimeter fencing, and other protective measures necessary for the safe and efficient operation of the facility.

Speaking during the exercise, the leader of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure delegation, Engineer Amiru Musa Anka, emphasised that the collaboration among the relevant ministries, agencies, security operatives, and the contractor reflects a coordinated effort by the government to fast-track the completion of the airport project in line with national and international best practices.

Representatives of ZAGIS and the Ministry of Lands confirmed that all necessary documentation, boundary delineations, and land verification processes were duly completed to ensure a smooth and dispute-free handover to the contractor.

Security agencies present at the site were also assured of their readiness to work closely with the contractor to immediately commence the required security arrangements.

Following the site visitation, the committee paid a courtesy visit to the community leader, Uban Kasar Rawayya, Alhaji Rashi, who assured the delegation of the community’s full cooperation, commitment, and support towards the successful execution of the security works and the overall completion of the airport project.

In a related development, the committee also paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Host Community/Compensation Committee, Arch. A. A. Gusau, who assured that all compensation matters would be handled appropriately in line with government regulations, ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the process.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the Gusau International Airport project remains a flagship infrastructure initiative of the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal, aimed at boosting economic activities, improving connectivity, strengthening security operations, and opening Zamfara State to greater investment opportunities.

The Zamfara State Government reiterates its unwavering commitment to delivering the project within the scheduled time, while upholding the highest standards of safety, transparency, and inter-agency collaboration.