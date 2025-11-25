Zamfara FRSC impounds 146 vehicles for overloading, arrests 22 drivers for bribery attempts

Zamfara State wing of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has impounded 146 vehicles for overloading and 22 drivers for attempting to bribe FRSC marshals in the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the State FRSC, Isah Aliyu, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital.

The statement added that the command also indicated that ten overloaded vehicles were arrested on Monday during its joint special patrol with operatives of the NSCDC.

“The Command’s efforts intensify a special patrol operations with aims to apprehending violators of road traffic involving overloading and reckless driving,” the statement said.

It also added that the Sector Command had observed a recurring trend of reckless behaviour by some commercial drivers who often speed excessively and overload while passing through Zamfara State.

The Sector Commander, CC Aliyu Ma’aji, urged motorists and the general public to cooperate with FRSC personnel to promote a safe motoring environment across the State.

He further warned that drivers that have vehicles without proper registration or with obscured number plates would be apprehended during this ember months special patrol operations.

He reiterated the Corps’ commitment to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring public safety on all major roads in Zamfara State.