Zulum boosts troops’ morale with improved logistics, welfare in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has visited the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mairari to boost the morale of troops in Guzamala Local Council of the state.

Mairari, a strategic border town with Niger Republic, endured two insurgent attacks in December. The attacks were successfully repelled by gallant troops, averting a major security breach and protecting lives and property.

Zulum, who is currently on a resilience-building tour of northern Borno covering five local councils, commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their bravery and sacrifice. He described their gallantry as the backbone of peace and stability across the state.

“Your resilience and commitment have inspired confidence in our people. I want to assure you that my administration will continue to provide all the necessary logistics and welfare support to sustain your morale,” he said, adding that this would enhance operational effectiveness in protecting Mairari from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

The governor said that, in collaboration with the Federal Government and the military high command, his administration would ensure a steady supply of operational logistics, mobility support and welfare packages to keep the troops combat-ready.

The Commander of Sector 3, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Suleiman Saidu Tilawan, commended the governor for his consistent and proactive support to the army.

“The support we receive from the Borno State Government and the Theatre Commander has been exceptional. It has translated into improved logistics, enhanced morale and renewed confidence among our troops to confront threats head-on,” he said.

Zulum also interacted with residents of Mairari, listening to their concerns and commending their courage. He described the community as a symbol of resilience and announced cash assistance for those affected by the recent attacks to ease their hardships and livelihood challenges.

Earlier during the visit, the governor inspected the abandoned Federal Government College, Monguno, which was vandalised by Boko Haram in 2014.