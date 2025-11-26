Babangida Aliyu seeks improved security in Nigeria

Former Niger Governor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SAMF), Dr Babangida Aliyu, says there is an urgent need to improve security across Nigeria.

Aliyu also expressed deep concern over the growing level of insecurity in the country, lamenting, “The North now has 19 Sardaunas but lacks the peace and order once associated with the late Premier of Northern Nigeria.”

Aliyu made the remarks at a dinner organised by the foundation in Kaduna to celebrate his 70th birthday, where eminent Nigerians, former governors, and associates gathered in his honour.

The former governor said the rising incidents of killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity were unacceptable, stressing that the primary responsibility of any government remained the protection of lives and property.

“Today, we have 19 Sardaunas in name, but what are we hearing now? The level of insecurity, particularly in recent times, is troubling,” he said.

Aliyu recalled how a single murder in the old Northern region once sent shockwaves across communities because of the region’s respect for human life.

He called on governments to prioritize security over infrastructure, stating, “Flyovers and physical projects cannot replace the fundamental obligation of securing citizens.

“Anytime you come to construct flyovers or whatever may be infrastructure, but your core responsibility is to protect the lives of the people.”

Reflecting on the values of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, he said the Sardauna governed with integrity, sacrifice, and selflessness, leaving behind neither mansions nor personal wealth, but a legacy of discipline and equitable leadership.

The celebrant, who described himself as “70 years plus 13 days,” said he had entered a phase of deeper reflection, gratitude, and commitment to seeking forgiveness from his Creator.

He thanked the foundation for honouring him despite his initial reluctance.

Aliyu recalled his early educational journey and the era of free, quality schooling, funded under the leadership of Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He said the North must rediscover that legacy of purposeful governance, discipline, and investment in education.

He urged Nigerians to embrace a life free of bitterness, malice, and jealousy, advising that daily self-assessment was key to living long and living well.

“Review your day before you sleep. If your good deeds outweigh the bad, you will live longer,” he said.

The Director-General of the foundation, Mr Gambo Abubakar, read a citation detailing Aliyu’s distinguished public service career, from his days as a teacher to his rise as a Permanent Secretary, member of the House of Representatives and later a Governor.

He described Aliyu as a statesman of rare integrity whose leadership of the foundation had deepened its work in education, policy dialogue, humanitarian support and youth development across the North.

Iyan Zazzau and Deputy Chairman, BOT (SAMF), Munnir Jafaru, lauded the pivotal role Aliyu played in the foundation’s formation and growth.

Jafaru recalled their years of working closely together, adding that their shared commitment to leadership and Northern development ultimately gave birth to the establishment of SAMF.

He described Aliyu as a founding father of the foundation and an instrumental force behind its vision and direction.

Jafaru wished the “Chief Servant” good health and many more decades of impactful service, expressing optimism that his leadership contributions would continue to shape the organisation for another 70 years and beyond.

The former Governor of Kogi, retired Capt. Idris Wada, who also spoke at the event, praised Aliyu as a sincere, hardworking, and super-intelligent leader who always created an environment for people around him to thrive.

He wished him “another 70 years in good health and Allah’s guidance.”

Other well-wishers included Hon. Timothy Anjide from Nasarawa State and members of the Board of Trustees, who described the celebrant as a fair, principled and visionary leader.

They highlighted his humility, humour and unwavering commitment to service.

Hajiya Rabi Saulawa of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa commended Aliyu’s courage and honesty, noting that the North “needs voices like his to keep us in line and ensure we get things right.”

Dr. Haruna Jumare, Director, Finance and Administration, speaking on behalf of the foundation’s management, celebrated Aliyu’s lifetime of service.

He described him as a builder of people, a mentor and a champion of justice whose impact would remain indelible across Nigeria.