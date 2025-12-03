FG reacts as Saudi releases three Nigerians detained over fraudulent luggage

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has urged ECOWAS member states to fully implement resolutions from the 94th Council of Ministers meeting in Abuja, stressing unity, economic integration and regional cooperation.

The Federal Government has hailed Saudi Arabia for releasing three Nigerians wrongfully detained in Jeddah over luggage linked to criminal syndicates.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy.

The Nigerians – Mr Abdulhamid Sadieq, Mrs Maryam Abdullahi, and Mrs Bahijah Abdullahi – were arrested in August 2025 at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Tuggar explained that prohibited substances were fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without the knowledge of the passengers.

He said, “Upon notification, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Amb. Muazam Nayaya, immediately engaged Saudi authorities and informed Headquarters in Abuja. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was also requested to support the investigations.

“The Mission maintained regular contact with the authorities, conducted prison visits, and provided legal representation for the detainees.”

According to the minister, the release reflects Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, as enshrined in the 4D Doctrine of President Bola Tinubu.

After thorough investigations, the Saudi authorities cleared the Nigerians of all wrongdoing and released them on September 14 and 15, 2025.

Tuggar said, “A temporary travel restriction has been fully lifted.

“Mrs Maryam Abdullahi and Mrs Bahijah Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on November 5, 2025.

“The travel ban on Mr Sadieq was lifted on December 2, 2025, and arrangements for his return are ongoing.”

The minister commended the professionalism of Saudi authorities and the key roles of the NDLEA and the Consulate in Jeddah in securing a just outcome.

Meanwhile, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has raised alarm over the deteriorating security situation in the state, warning that the scale and complexity of the crisis now transcend Zamfara and threaten the collective stability of the entire Northern region.

The governor said the insecurity ravaging the North-West carries broader implications for regional stability, food security, community resilience, and national sovereignty.

He stressed that frontline states must adopt a decisive, coordinated and intelligence-driven strategy to confront criminality at its roots.

“Zamfara continues to bear the heaviest weight of banditry in the North-West. The state is experiencing escalating killings and mass abductions, disruptions to farming and rural livelihoods, attacks on highways and border communities, displacement of thousands, and an erosion of public confidence and social cohesion,” he said.

Lawal noted that Zamfara serves as a strategic transit and operational base for multiple criminal networks, making its vulnerability a direct threat to Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and beyond.