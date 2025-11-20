Northern women demand action over Maga schoolgirls abduction

Women under the umbrella of Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) have condemned the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, describing the incident as a direct challenge to Nigeria’s leadership and collective humanity.

In a strongly worded statement signed by Asmau Joda, Maryam Uwais, Mairo Mandara, Aisha Oyebode, Fatima Akilu, Kadaria Ahmed, Larai Ocheja Amusan and Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, the group expressed outrage over Monday’s attack in which armed men stormed the school at dawn, killed the Vice Principal, and abducted 25 students.

VIEW said the latest tragedy underscores the Nigerian state’s continuing failure to protect its most vulnerable citizens, insisting that the mass kidnapping “is not simply another security incident” but a brutal indictment of years of unfulfilled promises and weak implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative.

The group noted that despite national grief and global attention following the mass abductions in Chibok, Dapchi, Jangebe, and numerous smaller attacks across the North, schools remain dangerously exposed.

Many of the women who signed the statement were active in the Bring Back Our Girls movement and have spent years working directly with communities traumatised by insecurity.

“More than a decade after repeated tragedies, Northern Nigeria is still one of the most dangerous places in the world for a girl to pursue an education,” the statement read.

“Our daughters are once again missing. And we must ask, with pain, anger and clarity, where are our leaders?”

View accused political leaders, security agencies, and northern representatives of failing to defend girls who already face significant cultural and economic barriers.

They warned that the growing pattern of abductions raises disturbing questions about whether neglect is contributing to the continued marginalisation of northern girls.

The coalition demanded swift, intelligence-driven rescue operations and daily public updates, warning against the slow and poorly coordinated responses that have characterised previous tragedies.

They called on the President, the First Lady, the Kebbi State Governor, the Northern Governors’ Forum, the Northern Senators’ Forum, the Arewa House of Representatives Caucus, the Arewa Consultative Forum, and all traditional, faith-based, and security leaders, including the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector-General of Police, to show visible leadership.

“This is not a moment for silence or excuses. The abduction of the Maga girls must be treated as a national emergency—not a political talking point or a press release moment,” VIEW stated.

“Every moment these girls spend in captivity deepens their trauma and increases the danger they face.”

The group urged Nigerian women to unite and demand accountability, declaring that northern women are tired of mourning and of leaders offering condolences instead of concrete solutions.

“No nation can claim to value its future while abandoning its daughters to violence,” VIEW said.

“The girls of Maga must be located, rescued, and reunited with their families without delay. Nothing is more urgent. Nothing is more important. Their return is a test of our leadership and our humanity.”

Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) is a coalition operating across North Central, North-East and North-West Nigeria, dedicated to promoting equitable, inclusive, and just societies for women.