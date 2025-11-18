Tinubu lists Military veterans as beneficiaries of elderly support scheme

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has announced that military veterans will be among the beneficiaries of this year’s nationwide Elderly Support Scheme under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), scheduled for December.

She made the disclosure while hosting the wives of newly appointed service chiefs at the State House, Abuja, urging them to strengthen the support they provide to their spouses as the nation intensifies the fight against insecurity.

Senator Tinubu commended the Armed Forces and security agencies for their “sustained sacrifices and courage” in protecting the country, while expressing deep concern over the recent abduction of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

“It is very unfortunate and sad,” she said. “Before we begin this meeting, let us observe a minute of silence for the departed Vice Principal.”

The First Lady noted that the incident underscores the demanding responsibilities now placed on the new service chiefs and their families.

“Your husbands signed up to protect the nation and its people, even at the expense of their own lives. I pray for God’s protection over them and for success in their new assignments,” she said.

She urged the officers’ wives to extend care to the elderly within military communities and beyond, highlighting that the RHI’s annual support programme is designed to recognise and assist senior citizens, including veterans who have served Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, wife of the Inspector-General of Police, commended the First Lady for her nationwide interventions, particularly in empowering vulnerable groups, providing scholarships, and supplying healthcare consumables.

In a separate engagement, Senator Tinubu received the management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), where she was decorated as the Grand Matron of the Road Safety Special Marshals by Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed.

While appreciating the honour, she called for stronger inter-agency collaboration and the use of modern technology to reduce road crashes. She also urged stricter enforcement of speed limits and the deployment of additional FRSC personnel during the yuletide season.

“We must embrace technology and strengthen coordination to save more lives on our roads,” she said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to probe the widespread abandonment of Federal Government properties nationwide, warning that the era of allowing national assets to decay is over.

The committee—headed by Hon. Daniel Amos—is mandated to identify all federal landed assets lying idle, establish why they were abandoned, and recommend clear actions for recovery, rehabilitation, or disposal.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Abbas said abandoned public facilities have become glaring symbols of waste and weak governance. He vowed that the 10th House would not look away.

“These facilities represent public wealth. They must not rot away,” Abbas said. “Every federal asset must be identified, protected and put to productive use. Nigerians expect nothing less.”