Wike, Bala Mohammed, Makinde clash at PDP Secretariat in Abuja

Chaos erupted at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Tuesday as rival factions clashed violently, leaving journalists injured, television equipment destroyed, and party meetings aborted.

The confrontation began at dawn when the faction led by Mohammed Abdulrahman gained early control of the secretariat around 7:30 am, locking out the camp loyal to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, whose group had recently elected Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as National Chairman.

By 11:00 a.m., Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde arrived with supporters to assert their faction’s authority, escorting Turaki toward the complex while the Abdulrahman faction was holding a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting. Their arrival sparked pandemonium as thugs from both camps surged toward the entrance.

Policemen deployed to the scene fired teargas to disperse the crowd, forcing party members, staff, and journalists to flee. The melee quickly escalated into physical confrontations, with party loyalists engaging in fistfights at the gates.

Journalists became unintended casualties. Mohammed Baba was struck on the head, and his television camera was seized and smashed. Other media personnel abandoned their equipment as chaos unfolded.

Efforts by the FCT Commissioner of Police to defuse the situation failed. Makinde’s camp refused to leave unless Nyesom Wike, leading the opposing faction, vacated the premises first, further intensifying the standoff.

Amid the turmoil, Turaki’s faction postponed its inaugural National Working Committee (NWC) meeting to Wednesday, November 19.

Speaking to journalists, Turaki accused the rival faction of orchestrating the violence.

“They came armed to fight us, but the police stood up to their responsibility,” Turaki said. “Due to incidents instigated by enemies of progress and democracy, we have decided to postpone the inaugural NWC meeting until tomorrow.”

He praised the police for their protection but condemned the use of teargas, calling for international attention to the crisis, which he said threatens Nigeria’s democratic process.

Turaki called on US President Donald Trump and the rest of the international community to “come and save democracy in Nigeria” as rival party factions clashed at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

He also said members of his faction were willing to risk their lives to protect the office and mandate of the party.

“I want to call on President Trump. What is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians. He should come and save democracy in Nigeria. Democracy is under threat,” Turaki said.

Meanwhile, the Wike-aligned faction taunted Makinde and Turaki’s supporters for their temporary withdrawal, describing it as a “retreat from battle.”

The standoff underscores deepening divisions within the PDP, with both camps claiming legitimacy. The national secretariat remains under heavy security watch as tensions persist.