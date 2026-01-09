Nigerian Army warns against fake social media accounts in COAS’s name

The Nigerian Army has cautioned the public about fake social media accounts falsely linked to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

In a statement released on Friday by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, the Army said it had observed an increase in fraudulent activity involving accounts created in the name of the Chief of Army Staff. The statement made clear that the Army Chief does not operate or maintain any official social media account.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant, as the fake accounts are often used to defraud unsuspecting individuals, solicit funds, or spread misinformation in the name of the Nigerian Army,” Anele said.

The Army urged citizens not to engage with or share content from such accounts, warning that doing so could expose them to scams and other criminal activity. It added that steps are being taken to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the Army’s commitment to protecting lives and property and safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity in line with the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the CoAS has urged Nigerian Army personnel to prioritise discipline and respect for human rights while conducting military operations, warning that professionalism must guide engagements with both adversaries and civilians.

Shaibu gave the charge during an operational visit to frontline troops of the 31 Brigade in Niger State, where he stressed that soldiers must uphold the fundamental human rights guaranteed under the United Nations Charter, even in the course of counter-terrorism and internal security operations.

He commended the troops for what he described as their resilience and commitment in managing security challenges within the brigade’s area of responsibility, particularly in parts of Niger State affected by banditry and terrorist activity.

According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the army chief said he had been fully briefed on the operational and welfare challenges facing the troops, including accommodation and other critical facilities.

“The COAS further charged the troops to remain firm, vigilant and decisive in dealing with terrorists operating in the general areas of Shiroro, Rijau, and other locations within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility,” the statement said.

Shaibu also assured the soldiers that steps were being taken to improve their welfare, directing the construction and renovation of accommodation and other essential facilities to enhance morale and operational effectiveness.

The visit comes amid continued military operations across Niger State and neighbouring areas, where security forces are battling armed groups accused of attacks on communities, abductions and other crimes.