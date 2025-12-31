Nigerian sports reforms gaining global confidence – Dikko

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has said Nigeria’s sports sector is experiencing renewed confidence and structural reforms, driven by stronger collaboration between government and sports federations, as well as deliberate policies aimed at achieving sustainable excellence.

He also confirmed that Nigeria has received official clearance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following the signing of the Anti-Doping Bill and the establishment of the Anti-Doping Commission, a development that restores the country’s full standing in global sports.

Dikko disclosed this in Abuja at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), where he also announced plans to establish a Diaspora Athletes Board by 2026 to identify and integrate talented Nigerian athletes abroad into the national sports system at an early stage.

Highlighting the country’s international achievements, Dikko noted that Nigeria recorded impressive performances across multiple global competitions in the past year, with only four teams returning without medals.

He said: “Most of these outings were supported by the Commission, while federations also made commendable efforts to ensure participation. This reflects the level of partnership we are building.

“That is why I often say that the federations are our chief operational partners. When you succeed, we succeed together; when there are challenges, we confront them together.”

He commended the largely peaceful and transparent federation elections held during the year, noting that stakeholders placed the interest of sport above personal considerations, providing a solid foundation for building a credible and sustainable sports ecosystem.

Dikko also observed a growing enthusiasm among Nigerians to serve in sports administration, disclosing that the Commission continues to receive letters from citizens willing to support their respective federations in various capacities.

He further highlighted Nigeria’s strong but deferred bid to host the Commonwealth Games, describing it as a major milestone that has positioned the country favourably for future hosting opportunities, including renewed discussions towards 2034.

He added that Nigeria remains one of the leading bidders for the African Games, noting that “these developments are the direct result of reforms and positive changes within our sports ecosystem.”

Dikko further disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritised sports funding in the national budget, ensuring that allocations become immediately due once the budget is signed into law.

The NSC chairman also commended the success of the Elite Athlete Development Board, noting that Nigeria achieved some of its best-ever performances at competitions such as the Islamic Games in Riyadh and the Youth Games.

In his remarks, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, described the AGM as a statutory obligation of the Olympic and Commonwealth family, aimed at reviewing activities for 2024, presenting audited financial statements, and refocusing ahead of major events.

Gumel emphasised the need for national federations to comply strictly with international federation rules and WADA requirements as Nigeria prepares for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

He expressed optimism that improved collaboration between the NSC, NOC and sports federations would ensure a strong Nigerian presence at upcoming global competitions.

The AGM agenda includes a comprehensive review of the committee’s 2024 programmes, presentation of audited financial statements, and the President’s annual report, with participation mandatory for all Olympic and recognised non-Olympic federations.