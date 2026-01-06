Nigerian youth get stylish tech as itel unveils cloud dancer range

itel, the global technology brand, has partnered with Pantone, the international authority on colour standards, to launch a limited-edition collection in Nigeria inspired by PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer, the 2026 Colour of the Year.

In a statement, Simeon Shagba, PR Supervisor at itel Nigeria, said the collaboration introduces the bright white shade, associated with energy and freshness, to the country’s technology market. He noted that Cloud Dancer, already recognised globally in fashion and design, now features in itel’s range of accessories, including the itel Buds 5 earbuds, MagSnap 10C power bank, and Classic 2 Pro Hair Clipper.

Shagba explained that the itel Buds 5 deliver 32dB active noise cancellation, punchy bass, and up to 32 hours of playback, providing seamless audio for commutes or workouts. The MagSnap 10C power bank incorporates magnetic snap-on charging within a compact, portable design, while the Classic 2 Pro Hair Clipper is engineered for precise grooming and professional use with ease.

“The collection merges Cloud Dancer’s clean, luminous aesthetic with functionality adapted to the needs of young Nigerians,” Shagba said. “Cloud Dancer isn’t just a colour—it’s a vibe.”

itel, which maintains leadership in over 80 emerging markets as the top smartphone brand under $75 and the leading feature phone brand, said the launch reinforces its focus on accessible and expressive technology for young consumers. The products are designed to integrate global trends with local preferences, allowing users to bring design-inspired style into everyday routines.

The launch event emphasised the combination of technology, design, and local energy, marking the introduction of the Cloud Dancer collection as part of itel’s initiatives for 2026.