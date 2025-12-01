Nigerian youths gather to boost culture, connection, wellness

A large number of young people were in attendance when Facebook brought a strong focus on community, creativity and youth culture to this year’s AprokoNation Fiesta 2025 in Lagos.

The event drew thousands of young adults into interactive experiences that highlighted how Nigerians are using the platform to connect, express themselves and explore new interests.

The activation, which ran alongside the annual wellness-themed festival in Lagos, showcased creator-driven engagements, short-form video moments and social interactions designed to mirror how young people navigate the platform daily.

Speaking during the event, Oluwasola Obagbemi, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said, “Facebook is a leading place for conversations about cultural moments around the world and more young adults in Nigeria are discovering that it is a useful place to spend their time.

“Events like the AprokoNation Fiesta offer a powerful opportunity to create spaces where young adults can get together with friends and make new connections around health, wellness and fitness.

“We remain committed to adding products and features that empower people to express themselves, build meaningful connections and discover new opportunities.” .

The Facebook Wellness Booth became a focal point of the activation, hosted by Eni Adeoluwa and featuring experiential moments such as the Reels Booth and creator-led games.

“Hosting the Facebook wellness booth at AprokoNation Fiesta was truly exciting,” Adeoluwa noted, adding that the platform has helped him build meaningful connections with his audience.

The activation also drew appearances from creators including Emanuella Samuel, Gina Ehikodi, Dr. Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor) and Elozonam, who interacted with fans in the Y2K-themed space.

AprokoNation Fiesta, now a staple in Nigeria’s growing wellness culture, once again brought young adults together through fitness activities, games and music, reinforcing a wider shift toward community-focused well-being events.