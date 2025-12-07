Nigeria’s menstrual health initiative, PadHer, makes top 100 education innovations list

Nigerian menstrual health education initiative, PadHer, has been named among the world’s 100 most impactful innovations in education by HundrED, an international non-profit organisation.

This marks the third consecutive recognition for the project, which remains the only Nigerian innovation to be honoured on the list.

PadHer was founded by social entrepreneur Chika Nwaogu and has focused on using comic books, animations and digital games to teach menstrual health, puberty and sexual and reproductive health rights in a relatable and stigma-free way.

Reflecting on the recognition, Nwaogu said, “This honour is a powerful reminder that African innovations can lead global change. Every girl we reach is a girl who doesn’t have to skip school or question her worth because of her period.”

The Director of Operations and Partnerships of PadHer, Thelma Teetee Ahamba, emphasised the importance of grassroots collaboration in expanding the initiative’s reach.

“Our impact in Ghana is possible because we work hand-in-hand with trusted grassroots organisations. From Volta to Ahafo and Eastern, our comic-based curriculum, combined with the passion of partners like Girls Club Ghana and EJY Foundation, ensures that the lessons don’t end when the workshops do,” she explained.

PadHer recently secured $140,000 in funding to reach 3,500 schoolgirls in Ghana with menstrual health education, reusable sanitary products and comic-based learning. In the first phase, 1,750 girls in the Volta Region were reached through workshops delivered in partnership with Girls Club Ghana and EJY Foundation. The next phase will extend to Ahafo and Eastern Regions, targeting the remaining 1,750 girls.

The initiative’s expansion aligns with the funder’s commitment to supporting cocoa-growing communities, where stigma and limited access to menstrual health education remain challenges. PadHer will continue working with Girls Club Ghana and will announce a new partner in Ahafo ahead of workshops scheduled for January 2026.

Beyond its recognition by HundrED, PadHer has also been listed on the EduEvidence Global EdTech Evidence List, positioning it among the most evidence-aligned education solutions worldwide.

The initiative has already empowered more than 100,000 girls across Africa, equipping them with knowledge and tools to manage their periods with dignity and remain in school.