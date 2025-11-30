NOA to lead nationwide sensitisation as new tax law takes off January 2026

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has pledged to galvanise public understanding and support for the implementation of the new Tax Act scheduled to take effect in January 2026, describing accurate communication as central to the success of the federal government’s ongoing fiscal reforms.

Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the commitment over the weekend in Abuja when he received the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, and members of the committee on a courtesy visit.

Issa-Onilu warned that the ease with which misinformation spreads, particularly through digital platforms, makes public enlightenment urgent. He said many of the misconceptions circulating about the tax law were either borne out of ignorance or crafted deliberately to undermine government efforts to simplify the fiscal environment.

According to him, the new Tax Act offers clear benefits, including the elimination of multiple and double taxation that currently affects businesses, workers and investors. He stressed that the NOA’s widespread presence across the country, backed by an experienced mobilisation workforce, positions the agency as the most effective channel for communicating the provisions of the law.

“We have mapped the country to understand its diverse demographics. This helps us adopt the right communication models for different groups; traders, farmers, CSOs, youth, women and professional associations. Our staff are from the communities they serve, and that trust is our advantage,” he said.

The DG also highlighted the agency’s extensive media partnerships, noting that NOA works with over 200 radio stations and 36 television stations broadcasting in about 72 local languages. He added that the agency is also leveraging technology to strengthen engagement, including the deployment of its AI-powered voice and chat assistant, CLHEEAN, designed to provide Nigerians with verified information on government policies.

“These are tools we will deploy fully to support the committee in sensitising Nigerians about the new tax laws,” he assured.

Earlier, Oyedele said the committee sought NOA’s collaboration to counter widespread misinformation, particularly among rural communities and grassroots groups.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding about the law, especially among farmers and low-income groups. Some of the narratives being circulated are designed to make them oppose the reforms without knowing the benefits,” he said.

He added that the committee may adopt scenario-based communication, featuring farmers, students, CEOs and other groups to demonstrate how the reforms would impact different categories of Nigerians.

Oyedele expressed confidence that once citizens understand the benefits of the new tax regime, resistance to its implementation would diminish.

At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed to establish a joint committee to drive coordinated public sensitisation on the Tax Act. The visit also featured the presentation of the new tax laws to Issa-Onilu by the reforms team, while the NOA leadership presented the National Value Charter plaque to Oyedele.

The Tax Reforms Bill was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June as part of broader efforts to simplify the tax system and strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework.