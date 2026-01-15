Number of unsentenced inmates now 53,790, says NBS

• Says total number of inmates across Nigeria is 81,710

• Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Enugu record highest inmate populations

Number of unsentenced inmates in Nigeria Correctional Centres rose by 12.9 per cent to 53,790 in over nine years (2017-Q2’25 (second quarter of 2025), while the total inmate population rose from 69,946 in 2017 to 81,710 in the second quarter of 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Nigeria Correctional Service Statistics Report for the review period released on Wednesday in Abuja. It said the Q2 2025 figure of 81,710 represented a 16.82 per cent increase from the 69,946 recorded in 2017.

According to the Bureau, the Correctional Centres’ capacity increased by 20.99 percent to 65,035 inmates in Q2’25 from 53,752 inmates in 2017.

“This report presents data from the Nigerian Correctional Service covering 2017 to Q2 2025 on the prison inmate population, correctional centres capacity, unsentenced inmates, and admissions.

The report also showed that Lagos State had the highest inmate population, which reflected an overcrowding ratio of 221 percent during the review period.

“In Q2 2025, Lagos State recorded the highest inmate population with 9,209 inmates, and 4,167 Correctional Centres Capacity, showing an overcrowding ratio of 221 percent.

“Other states with high inmate populations were Ogun (4,939), Kano (4,667), and Enugu (3,536). Conversely, Kogi had the lowest inmate population (530), followed by Bayelsa (696), and Benue (777).

“At the end of 2024, Nigeria’s correctional facilities had a total of 176,536 inmate admissions across various offences. Remand/awaiting trial cases recorded the highest admissions with 94,614 inmates, while condemned cases had the lowest with 2,883 inmates.”

In terms of offences, stealing recorded the highest number of admissions at 55,722, followed by other offences at 46,043 and armed robbery at 10,090.