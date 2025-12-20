Circular road committee briefs Olubadan, seeks royal guidance

The Circular Road Stakeholders Engagement Committee constituted by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, at the Oke Aremo Palace, to brief the revered monarch on progress and next steps.

The committee was inaugurated to engage stakeholders and address grievances arising from protests against the proposed 110-kilometre Ibadan Circular Road corridor. Members include prominent Ibadan Mogajis, chairmen of the six affected local governments—Oluyole, Ona Ara, Egbeda, Lagelu, Akinyele and Ido—representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and the management of the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority (OYNTCDA).

Receiving the delegation alongside the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, and senior palace officials, the Olubadan listened as the committee chairman, Engr. Abduljelyl Adekunle Karheem (Mogaji Adanla), traced the committee’s formation to Governor Makinde’s pledge during his engagement with protesters on November 26, 2025, to set up a broad-based team to examine grievances and advise government. He commended Oba Ladoja for his foresight in initiating land acquisition for the Circular Road, laying the foundation for the project now being advanced by the Makinde administration.

Providing an update on activities, the Executive Adviser to the Governor on New Towns and Cities Development, Mrs. Mofoluke Adebiyi, said the committee commenced work with an inaugural meeting involving a 14-man representatives’ team drawn from the affected communities. This was followed by on-the-spot assessments across affected areas to engage residents and document local practices that differed from government policy. She disclosed that visits had been concluded in Oluyole, Ona Ara, Akinyele and Ido LGAs, with Egbeda and Lagelu scheduled immediately after the palace visit.

In his response, Oba Ladoja recalled that the original acquisition under his tenure as governor covered 75 metres on each side of the Circular Road, with compensation duly paid. He confirmed discussions with Governor Makinde on the later expansion of the corridor to 500 metres—now the crux of public agitation—and urged the pursuit of a fair, win-win resolution.

While reaffirming the enormous socio-economic value of the Circular Road to Ibadan and Oyo State, the Olubadan stressed that all affected property owners must be promptly and adequately compensated in line with prevailing economic realities. He also warned against rampant land speculation along the corridor and called on OYNTCDA and relevant MDAs to protect unsuspecting members of the public.

The monarch further advised the state to explore a complementary rail line along the Circular Road to boost movement of goods to industrial hubs, and to install weighbridges to preserve the road’s design lifespan.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Executive Chairman of Egbeda LGA and Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Sikiru Oyedele Sanda, praised the Olubadan’s enduring commitment to Ibadanland and assured him that his counsel would guide the committee’s work.

Other committee members present included the Executive Chairman of Lagelu LGA, Hon. Kamorudeen Mudashiru; Mogajis Olawale Oladoja (Akinsola), Adewale Badmus (Itabigbo), and Adewale Bankole (Alago). Officials from OYNTCDA, the Ministries of Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Works and Public Infrastructure; Justice; and the Office of the Executive Adviser on Security were also in attendance.

Following the palace engagement, the committee proceeded on its third batch of field visits to Egbeda and Lagelu LGAs, meeting residents in Fasade, Ayede, Ejioku, Idi-Igba/Aba Oyo, and Eni-Oosa.