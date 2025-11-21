Oba Ladoja tasks Ibadan chiefs on community service, warns against royal glamour

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Friday urged newly promoted chiefs to embrace their titles as a call to serve, stressing that traditional leadership is no longer about glamour but about measurable impact on the community.

The monarch gave the charge in Ibadan during the promotion of seven senior chiefs in the Otun Olubadan line, an event attended by dignitaries from across the state and beyond.

Declaring that the “era of glamour in royalty is gone,” Oba Ladoja said modern traditional leadership demands compassion, responsibility and an active commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Now, royalty is about what you have to offer your community,” he told the gathering. “It is about ministering to the needs of the indigent in our midst. It is about ameliorating the condition of our people.”

The Olubadan expressed confidence in the newly elevated chiefs, describing them as individuals of means and influence who are well-positioned to impact lives across Ibadanland positively.

Those promoted include veteran journalist Oloye Lekan Alabi, who becomes the Abese Olubadan; Senior Chief Ismaila Akinade Fijabi, now Maye Olubadan; and Senior Chief Saka Fola Lapade, the new Ekefa Olubadan.

Former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, was elevated to Agbaakin Olubadan, while Senior Chief Muibi Ademola Adewuyi became Aare Alaasa Olubadan. Senior Chief Raufu Delesolu and Senior Chief Hammed Lanihun were promoted to the rank of Ikolaba Olubadan and Asaaju Olubadan, respectively.

Oba Ladoja charged all newly promoted chiefs to justify their elevation through service, humility and sustained commitment to improving the lives of the people of Ibadanland.

Speaking at the event, Folarin described his elevation by the Olubadan as an opportunity to serve the people more. He also gave details of his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “It is always a joy day when chiefs get promoted or elevated. You know we have a very unique system in Ibadan that is rancour-free. I am happy everyone is happy.

“Yes, I met the president recently in Abuja. The meeting went very well. We brainstormed on how we could improve our results in Oyo State, and I told him that we have the capacity to do that. The goal is to improve our results.

“To work hard, we are going to go around and sell our messages. We will do that again. We are more experienced now. He understands the strategic nature of politics in Oyo State. So we need to keep improving”.