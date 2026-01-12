Oba of Benin cautions youths against violence amid rising insecurity

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has cautioned Nigerian youths against violence that could plunge the nation into upheaval in their various agitations.

The royal father gave the advice at his Palace while addressing leaders of Benin City Christian Community, whose 2026 Universal Week of Prayers climaxed on Sunday. The week was themed: ‘The unchangeable God’.

The traditional ruler who spoke in Edo Language specifically pleaded with youths in Edo State to exercise restraint and apply wisdom as well as preserve their heritage for future generations.

“To all our youths across Edo State, we use this opportunity to plead with you, do not use violence to destroy Nigeria and cause confusion in this country.

“Allow this government in Edo State to work. Support and keep praying for leaders in this country”, he said.

The traditional ruler who read from Psalms 23 Bible passage, prayed to Almighty God and his royal ancestors to strengthen Nigerian leaders, and give them divine wisdom in discharging their responsibilities daily.

Reliving his experience since he ascended the throne of his forebears almost 10 years ago, the traditional ruler enjoined Christians across various denominations to unite and support one another’s growth, as enunciated by Christ.

On his part, one of the leaders of the Christian Community, Apostle Godspower Ogbonmwan, stated that God’s promises must surely come to pass, citing relevant Bible illustrations and reminding leaders, irrespective of their religion, of their obligations to their people at all times.

In other news, the Edo State Government has postponed the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District, where Governor Monday Okpebholo hails from.

The postponement may not be unconnected with rising insecurity in the area.

The Guardian recalls that violent protests recently erupted in Ekpoma over incessant kidnappings in the locality.

Angry protesters vandalised the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma and looted shops, an act strongly condemned by the state government.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the postponement would remain in place until further notice to enable the government to address some exigencies and improve the welfare of pupils.

According to him, “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course.”Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”