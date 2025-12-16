Obong of Calabar declares open Utomo Obong 2025

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has officially declared open the 14th edition of Utomo Obong 2025, signalling the start of a week-long Yuletide cultural and traditional festival in the Efik Kingdom.

Utomo Obong, an annual traditional homage to the Treaty King and Natural Ruler of the Efik Kingdom, is organised by the Obong of Calabar Executive Forum, headed by High Chief Gershom Henshaw. This year’s celebration, themed

“Give Honour to Whom Honour Is Due,” brings together Efik indigenes, residents of Cross River State, and members of the diaspora.

Proclaiming on Monday in his Palace in Calabar, the Obong described the occasion as significant for the state and its people, noting that Utomo Obong has become a unifying platform for cultural reflection and thanksgiving. “Today is a very important day in our dear Cross River State, especially for our distinguished citizens, residents, and the Efik indigenes at home and in the diaspora,” he said.

The monarch welcomed participants to the 2025 celebration and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming show of love and support. He said the warmth and enthusiasm demonstrated by the people would not be taken for granted, describing it as a reaffirmation of unity and respect for tradition.

The Obong also commended the organisers of the event, particularly the Obong of Calabar Executive Forum, for their steadfast dedication to the growth and preservation of Efik culture. He praised their “unwavering commitment to the people” and their role in sustaining Utomo Obong’s legacy over the years.

Offering prayers for the season, the revered monarch asked God for blessings, protection, success, wisdom, and good health for the people throughout the Yuletide period. He urged Cross Riverians and residents to participate actively in the celebrations, noting that the state government has officially included Utomo Obong in its cultural calendar.

The Obong used the occasion to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his development strides across the state and Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, for what he described as the visible impact of his administration across various sectors. According to him, the governor’s projects and interventions across the state “deserve commendation.”

He further called on citizens to close ranks and provide the governor with the necessary support to enable him to steer the state’s affairs to greater heights. “May God bless him as he continues to serve the people of Cross River State,” the Obong prayed.

Emphasising the need for harmony, the monarch urged the people to embrace peace and shun all negative vices that could undermine development. He appealed for unity, tolerance, and the avoidance of divisive enmity throughout the Yuletide season.

Concluding the proclamation, the Obong of Calabar formally declared the 14th edition of Utomo Obong open. “In view of the above, I hereby declare the 14th Utomo Obong celebration open, in the name of our Lord,” he stated, setting the tone for a week of culture, homage, and thanksgiving across the Efik Kingdom.