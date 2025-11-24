Oborevwori hails Navy’s role in national stability, economic growth

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has hailed the Nigerian Navy as a strategic pillar in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime assets and sustaining the nation’s economic lifeline, stressing that the military arm remains indispensable in securing oil and gas infrastructure that keeps the country’s economy afloat.

The governor gave the commendation on Monday in Asaba while receiving the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who was on a courtesy visit to Government House as part of his operational tour of naval formations in Delta State.

Describing the visit as a demonstration of the Navy’s commitment to security in the Niger Delta, Oborevwori noted that Delta State, as one of the country’s top oil-producing hubs, relies heavily on the Navy’s vigilance to keep criminal networks at bay.

“Your coming shows commitment and love for our state. Delta is one of the highest oil-producing states and a major contributor to the nation,” the governor said. “The Nigerian Navy has been instrumental in shaping our maritime security and protecting our national assets.”

While acknowledging ongoing security pressures in the region, Oborevwori lauded the Navy’s anti-piracy operations, peacekeeping efforts, and collaboration with other security agencies. He said the synergy had strengthened internal security and preserved relative stability across coastal communities vulnerable to crude oil theft, vandalism, and violent crime.

The governor praised officers serving in the state for their discipline and sustained presence in difficult terrain, noting that their operational contributions continue to reassure both residents and investors.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Abbas, who assumed office on October 30, said his visit was aimed at assessing the operational readiness of naval units in Delta, identifying gaps, and refining strategies to protect critical national assets.

He described Delta as a “familiar terrain,” recalling his previous service in the Central Naval Command.

“The purpose of my visit is to keep myself abreast of what is happening in our formations,” he said. “Delta State hosts a lot of the nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructure, and the need to protect it cannot be overemphasised. I am here to see what we are doing right, what needs adjustment, and what challenges exist.”

In other news, in a bid to reposition Delta State as an emerging industrial hub, the state government has announced plans to secure a ₦1 billion loan from the Bank of Industry (BOI) to accelerate industrialisation and drive technology-enabled manufacturing.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevweri, made the disclosure at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta Branch, held in Asaba.

Oborevwori, represented by the Deputy Director (Industries), Mr. Ocheli Jude, said the loan scheme is part of a strategic collaboration with the BOI to provide financial support for manufacturers and medium-scale industries across the state.