Oborevwori unveils Cubana Millennium City

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Tuesday, unveiled the ground-breaking ceremony for the Cubana Millennium City—a high-end luxury real estate and commercial development championed by business mogul, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana).

The event, held at Witchtech Junction in Asaba, drew government officials, traditional rulers, business leaders, and real estate investors from across the country.

The governor, who hailed the project as a symbol of confidence in Delta’s stability and economic future, praised the Cubana Group for what he called its “bold steps about the future of Asaba,” insisting that the venture proves investors increasingly trust the state’s security environment and business climate.

“No investor commits to a state unless they trust in its stability,” he said. “We have maintained peace, supported law enforcement, strengthened community relations, and ensured that Delta remains a safe and welcoming environment for businesses to thrive.

“Today, we are not just turning the soil—we are turning a new page in the story of Delta’s development.”

Obi Cubana described the development as an “ambitious real estate project” intended to serve as the “Banana Island of the South-South and South-East.”

He said the master-planned community is designed to feature luxury homes, commercial districts, smart-city infrastructure, green zones, entertainment clusters, and premium security architecture.

According to him, the objective is to redefine “premium living” in the region, adding “We are creating a modern, elegant, secure and lifestyle-forward community that will stand as a benchmark for urban luxury”.

“Growth is built on collaboration. We are bringing the best minds and partners together to deliver a city that reflects excellence, progress, and opportunity.”

He promised that the project would anchor a new wave of employment and economic expansion, to reshape Asaba.

In other news, the Executive Assistant on Community Development to the Governor of Delta State, Hon. Benjamin Sharta, aka DJ Ben, has praised his principal, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, describing him as the visionary leader who anticipated the future.

This commendation follows the remarkable developmental strides the governor has made in the state, which have transformed the lives of its citizens.

In a chat with newsmen during a public function in Udu, Hon. Sharta articulated his admiration for Governor Oborevwori’s foresight. He said, “Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori is the man who saw tomorrow.

He envisioned a future of peace, stability, equity, and unity for all Deltans long before many others even considered these possibilities. His commitment to these ideals was evident, though it was met with scepticism and criticism from various quarters.”