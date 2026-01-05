Odu’a Investment appoints Bamiduro as GCFO

ODU’A Investment Company Limited (OICL) has appointed Abiodun Bamiduro as its Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) and Executive Director with effect from January 2, 2026.

Head, Branding and Corporate Communications, Victor Ayetoro, in a statement, confirmed the appointment yesterday. The Chairman, OICL, Bimbo Ashiru, described Bamiduro as a strategic business leader who had demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of the company’s vision.

He added that his exemplary leadership in enhancing financial governance and driving efficiency gave the Board full confidence that his elevation would provide the strategic stewardship required for the company’s next phase of growth and value delivery to shareholders.

Bamiduro, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), was promoted from within the Group, having served as OICL’s Financial Controller since 2021.

The Group Managing Director, Abdulrahman Yinusa, stated that the appointment reflected the group’s core practice of rewarding exceptional talent.

He noted that Bamiduro’s strategic financial expertise had been pivotal in strengthening OICL’s strategic plan and was confident in his ability to support accelerated growth and sustainable value.

Before joining Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Bamiduro spent over two decades in the energy sector. His career includes a 15-year stint at Transocean, a global offshore drilling company, where he rose to become Finance Manager for Nigeria and Africa Remote Operations.

At Transocean, he made history as the first Nigerian and African to assume full financial responsibility for one of the company’s largest operational regions. His professional experience spans financial control, treasury management, taxation, and complex financial integrations.

In his new role, Bamiduro will join the Board of Odu’a Investment Company Limited and oversee the Group’s financial strategy, including capital management, financial planning, investor relations, and financial integrity across its diversified portfolio.