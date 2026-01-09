Odusote’s appointment as law school DG draws congratulations from MAAUN Group

Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote is the first Female Director General of the Nigerian Law School.

The Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) Group has welcomed the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, describing the development as a significant moment for legal education in the country.

Dr Odusote was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, becoming the first woman to hold the position since the establishment of the Nigerian Law School.

In a statement signed by the Founder of the MAAUN Group, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, the institution congratulated Dr Odusote on her appointment and acknowledged the milestone it represents within Nigeria’s legal and academic community.

Prof Gwarzo noted that the new Director-General brings a background in academic and administrative leadership, expressing confidence that her experience would be relevant to the responsibilities of overseeing legal training and professional development at the Nigerian Law School.

He also commended the President for the appointment, saying it reflects an emphasis on professional experience and institutional continuity within the legal education system.

Dr Odusote’s appointment has drawn attention across academic and legal circles, particularly for its symbolic significance in a profession where senior leadership positions have historically been male-dominated. Observers note that expectations around her tenure will centre on maintaining standards, managing institutional reforms and responding to evolving demands within Nigeria’s legal profession.

The Nigerian Law School is responsible for the professional training of law graduates and remains a critical institution in the country’s justice system.