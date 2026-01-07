Tinubu appoints Odusote as first female Director-General of Nigerian Law School

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

The appointment takes effect from January 10, 2026, and is for a four-year term.

Dr Odusote, 57, is currently the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School. With her elevation, she becomes the first woman to head the institution since its establishment in 1962.

She will succeed the outgoing Director-General, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years in office.

Odusote obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She also holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from OAU, with a specialisation in Company and Commercial Law.

She later earned a Doctorate degree in Law from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, where her research focused on Public Law and the administration of justice.

Her academic career at the Nigerian Law School began in 2001 when she joined the institution as a lecturer. Over the years, she has held several key positions, including Head of the Academic Department, Director of Academics, and Head of Campus.

During her career, Odusote served as a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom and has remained actively engaged in advancing standards in legal education.

A prolific scholar, she has published extensively in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous conferences on legal training and professional development.

She has also served on various committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), contributing to policy formulation and institutional reforms.

As Director-General, Odusote will provide overall academic and administrative leadership for the Nigerian Law School across its campuses nationwide. Her responsibilities will include strategic planning, programme coordination, and the continued modernisation of the institution.

She will also serve as the principal liaison between the Law School and key stakeholders, including the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers and the Nigerian Bar Association.