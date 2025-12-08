Ogijo: Ogun warns metal recycling companies against flouting March 2026 deadline

Determined to eliminate another potential environmental hazard in the industrial town of Ogijo, the Ogun State government has warned metal recycling companies in the town against defying the state government’s March 31, 2026, deadline.

They must retrofit their operations with modern technologies to replace their outdated equipment or face severe penalties.

According to the General Manager of the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), Hon Kehinde Bello, the state government is determined to enforce the law as the March 2026 deadline is sacrosanct, adding that anyone who fails to meet the deadline will not only face severe penalties but will be shut down permanently in the overriding public interest .

Bello spoke on Monday at a stakeholders meeting between representatives of the Metal Recycling Companies and Executive Members of the Ogijo Community Associations in Abeokuta, the state capital, where he reminded them of the deadline and its consequences.

He stated that by retrofitting their operations with modern technologies, the development will stop the pollution emanating from their obsolete equipment, “which continually has negative and hazardous effects on their immediate communities, coupled with their irresponsible attitude in abating them.”

He said, “Before arriving on March 31, 2026, various administrations in the state have taken several measures which includes sanctions such as payment of penal sums, stop-work order and facility closure, all focused at ensuring that they retrofit their operations over the last 15 years but the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration which is people-centred is now taking the bull by the horns with the directive to the companies to retrofit their operations or face severe sanctions.”

While reminding the representatives of the companies of the notification of the deadline, Hon Bello noted that the stakeholders’ meeting is to remind them of the government’s determination to enforce the deadline, as it will not fold its arms and allow a few Metal Recycling Companies, no matter their importance to the state’s economic growth, to compromise the health and well-being of its Ogijo residents.

He warned the executive members of the Community Development Associations and others that the government will not entertain any pleas from any quarters to extend the March 31, 2026, deadline, stating that the government’s decision on the matter is final and urging them to support the state government in restoring a healthy and safe environment to Ogijo town and its environs.