Ogun Assembly passes 2026 appropriation bill, increases IGR by N2.1b

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1,668,997,993,125.44, presented by Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, recently.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Hon. Musefiu Lamidi.

Lamidi, however, moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Hon. Folawewo Salami and supported by the whole House through a voice vote during the plenary presided over by Speaker Oludaisi Elemide at the Assembly Complex.

The bill was later read and adopted clause by clause before the Committee of the Whole House, after which the motion for its third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye, and supported by all lawmakers through a unanimous voice vote.

The Clerk and Head of the Legislative Service, Mr Sakiru Adebakin, conducted the third reading of the bill before the state lawmakers, while the Speaker later directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to Governor Abiodun for his assent.

Earlier, while presenting the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation’s report on the bill titled H.B. No. 028/OG/2025 – Year 2026 Appropriation Bill, Hon. Lamidi said the Assembly adjusted the budget proposals of three MDAs.

He said that the adjustment led to a slight upward review of the Internally Generated Revenue to the tune of N2.193bn, the same figure reduced from the capital receipt, retaining the total actual budget expenditure of N1.668 trillion earlier presented to the state lawmakers by the governor.

Relatedly, the Assembly had earlier passed the Year 2025 Revised Appropriation Bill and that of the Revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for Years 2026–2028.