Ogun hosts basketball festival as Abiodun seeks collaboration for sports development

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on private individuals, corporate organisations, associations and foundations to collaborate with the state government to further develop sports and create opportunities for young people.

Abiodun made the call at the Alake Sports Centre, Ijeja, Abeokuta, while declaring open the Bosun Tijani Foundation Festive Basketball Tournament, which attracted teams from Lagos, Katsina, Ogun, Osun, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states.

The governor said the partnership drive was necessary to sustain the growing momentum in sports activities across the state, especially following the successful hosting of the National Sports Festival earlier this year.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for using sports as a tool to empower young people.

“We are particularly excited about the new spirit of sportsmanship and collaboration this festival embodies. I urge individuals, associations, foundations and corporate entities to seize this opportunity to partner with the Ogun State Government in our collective effort to further develop sports within our state and across Nigeria,” he said.

“You will agree with me that since the last National Sports Festival, Ogun State has experienced a surge in sports programmes and competitions. This is a testament to the unwavering support of our governor, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, and we are immensely grateful for his commitment to sports development.”

The basketball tournament is an initiative of Dr. Tijani, aimed at promoting youth engagement and talent development through sports.

Speaking earlier, the minister said the initiative was designed to uplift young people not only in Ogun State but across the country, noting that sports provide a platform for self-expression, confidence building and community bonding.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is making deliberate investments in the future of young people, communities and the nation.

“When young people are supported in environments like this, they reveal their potential not only as athletes but as leaders and contributors to society,” he said.

Tijani added that the tournament was created to foster inclusion, creativity, and positive engagement during the festive period, stressing that opportunities for growth and belonging should be accessible to young people regardless of their background.

The festival continues with competitive matches as part of efforts to promote sportsmanship, youth development, and community cohesion.