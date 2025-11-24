Ogun to prosecute DJ Chicken over frequent road crashes

The Ogun State Government has moved to accelerate the prosecution of entertainer Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, following a series of road incidents that officials say raise concerns about public safety.

The Ministry of Justice said it is finalising processes tied to an earlier crash involving Mr Abiodun on 1 November in Sagamu, where he was alleged to have driven into two motorcycles, injuring a rider and a female passenger. According to the ministry, the aftermath of the collision prompted an angry reaction from bystanders after he reportedly attempted to leave the scene.

The Guardian reports that the crash occurred shortly after midday on a narrow street in the town. Witnesses said DJ Chicken was driving at speed before hitting the motorcycle, causing both occupants to fall onto the pavement. His car was left with extensive front-end damage.

Residents and other motorcyclists gathered at the scene within minutes. Video footage shows the entertainer, dressed in a white singlet and underwear, being pulled from the driver’s seat, slapped, and made to sit on the ground while members of the crowd accused him of reckless driving.

DJ Chicken, bloodied and visibly unsettled, pleaded for calm before some individuals intervened to halt the assault. He was eventually permitted to leave the scene.

The two injured victims were taken to a local hospital, though their medical status has not yet been confirmed.

The Ogun State Police Command had opened an investigation at the time, while prioritising the medical care and privacy of the victims.

The ministry said a fresh incident occurred on 23 November in Lekki, Lagos, where Mr Abiodun was again involved in a crash. The lone-car accident nearly hit pedestrians, who escaped without injury.

Officials noted that the Lekki crash is the third recorded incident involving Mr Abiodun within two months. The repeated nature of the events, they said, has renewed calls for legal action and heightened concerns about risk to the public.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, said the pattern of behaviour requires a criminal response rather than leaving the matter to civil remedies. “Some road users are special dangers to society and should be held to account under criminal law,” he said, adding that at least two of the incidents were captured on video.

Mr Ogungbade has directed state prosecutors to expedite the Sagamu case with a view to arraignment. According to the ministry, the Office of the Attorney-General is working with the police to complete the required processes.

The government said the action follows what it described as an organic public outcry over Mr Abiodun’s continued driving and the need to ensure broader public protection.