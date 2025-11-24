State Police can no longer be delayed – South-West governors tell Tinubu

The South-West Governors’ Forum, on Monday, declared that the creation of state police has become an urgent national necessity, insisting that “the time is now” to decentralise policing and strengthen security across the region.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr. Kola Adewusi, Gov. Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo).

The document was read by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who said the governors had “extensively deliberated on agriculture, economic development and the security challenges affecting the South-West.”

The Forum expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending him “on the fight against insecurity and various economic reforms and other developmental agenda.” It also expressed solidarity with the Federal Government over recent kidnappings in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger states.

The communiqué read, “The Forum applauds the swift response of the Federal Government towards the rescue of the Kwara abductees and more than 51 students of the Catholic School in Niger State.”

After reviewing the security situation in the region, the governors approved the establishment of a South-West Security Fund (SWSF).

The communiqué stated, “The Forum agreed to set up a South-West Security Fund under the DAWN Commission, to be administered by the Forum of Special Advisers on Security of all South-West states and to meet monthly.”

The governors also resolved to establish a digital intelligence-sharing platform that will facilitate real-time communication across the six states. “This platform will exchange threat notifications, incident logs, traveller and cargo alerts, and coordinate state-to-state rapid response,” the communiqué read.

Concerned about the proliferation of criminal hideouts in forest belts, the governors urged the Federal Government to take urgent action.

“The Forum calls on the Federal Government to note the urgent need for enhanced forest surveillance across the South-West,” it said.

They further recommended the deployment of Forest Guards across the region, stating, “The Federal Government should help deploy Forest Guards, with each State Government responsible for providing the required personnel.”

The Forum raised alarm over unregulated interstate migration, describing it as “a significant challenge”. It said the states would intensify border monitoring and work with NIMC for proper identification of migrants to prevent worsening insecurity.

On illegal mining, the communiqué stated, “The Forum expresses deep concern over the escalating illegal mining activities which threaten environmental safety, public health and regional security.”

It called for “a comprehensive licensing framework, strengthened monitoring mechanisms and strict enforcement actions against violators.”

Reiterating its long-standing position, the Forum declared: “The time is now. State police can no longer be delayed.”

The governors commended farmers for increased agricultural output, noting that improved harvests had contributed to “stability and reduction in food prices.”

They also thanked President Tinubu for establishing the South-West Development Commission (SWDC), saying: “The Commission must effectively deliver on its mandate.”

The DAWN Commission was similarly praised for its “activities on regional integration and security.”

Concluding, the Forum enjoined citizens to remain united.

“We remain one, indivisible entity that will continue to enjoy and guard the religious tolerance for which we are known,” the communiqué said.