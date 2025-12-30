Oke-Igbo royal family rejects new Olu-Oke

The brewing crisis in Oke-Igbo Community, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Council Area of Ondo State over the traditional stool has taken a new twist as the Kuole-Oloje Ruling House and Prince Adewole Abegunde petitioned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, demanding an immediate executive review and intervention in the selection of the new Olu-Oke.

In a petition dated December 29, 2025, and obtained by The Guardian, the petitioners stressed that the recent appointment and presentation of the staff of office to Akintoye Adeoye of the Are Kugbaigbe Ruling House were conducted in violation of existing law, custom, and judicial process.



The petition, written by the family’s legal counsel, Tope Temokun, disclosed that the intervention is crucial for the preservation of peace, order, and legal rotation in the kingdom on the grounds of violation of the existing chieftaincy declaration, the pendency of a Court of Appeal action, and the disentitlement of the rightful ruling house.



In the petition, Prince Abegunde of Kuole-Oloje Ruling House was described as the rightful successor to the Olu-Oke chieftaincy stool of Oke-Igbo Kingdom.

With reference no: TTC/OOK/ ODSG/25 and addressed to Aiyedatiwa, the petition read in parts: “We write to humbly bring to the attention of Your Excellency, a crucial and urgent matter of communal importance regarding the propriety of the purported Akintoye Felix Adeoye, of the Are Kugbaigbe Ruling House, as the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo Kingdom.”