Okoya unveils free healthcare for 1,500 residents

Chairman of Eleganza Group of Industries, Rasaq Okoya, yesterday, flagged off an eight-day free comprehensive healthcare outreach for 1,500 residents of Eti-Osa Local Council as part of activities marking his 86th birthday.

Speaking at the kick-off, Okoya said the goal was to provide free healthcare for about 150 persons daily for the next eight days. He promised that any of the beneficiaries referred to a general hospital would have his or her medical bill paid too.

Giving insight into why he decided to mark his birthday with a free medical outreach, Okoya stated that health was wealth and he decided to help people to be healthy.

He added that he also wants to preach the gospel of the importance of early detection of diseases in the body, which could go a long way to help manage the disease and prevent premature deaths.

Buttressing his position with a personal example, he said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer because it was detected early, he has been able to treat it, and he is living healthy afterwards.

He therefore implored beneficiaries and Nigerians to undergo regular medical tests for early detection, as this is critical to proper management.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, applauded Okoya for the medical outreach. She said his effort not only aligned with the THEMES plus agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but also aligned with the position that government alone cannot do it all.

Ogunyemi implored residents to learn from the experience of Okoya that early detection is key to properly treating and managing any diseases from degenerating and becoming complicated, which will result in early death.

The wife of the celebrant, Folashade Okoya, stated that beneficiaries should look out for another opportunity to get tested and treated next year, as it would continue to be an annual event.

She thanked the Lagos State Government and other partners like Mecure, who partnered with the family to make the programme a success.

One of the beneficiaries, Tosin Johnson, thanked the Okoya family for the gesture as she was attended to by highly committed professionals.

She added that she got drugs, eyeglasses, did a series of tests and screenings that would have cost her over N100,000, but she did not pay.

She added that, as the celebrant promised, she was given N10,000 as transport fare and food to take home.

Johnson urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Okoya in helping many poor people gain access to free healthcare.