Olubadan reads riot act to land grabbers, sets up legal committee

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has warned that hard times await land grabbers tarnishing the reputation of Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja made the statement at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, while inaugurating a five-member committee of legal practitioners tasked with addressing the menace of land grabbing from a legal perspective.

The committee comprises Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Barrister Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), Yinka Okunade, Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem, and Tunji Thomas. Barrister Adetunbi, however, was absent from the inauguration.

The monarch charged the committee to co-opt professionals from relevant fields, including town planning, surveying, security agencies, and the bar and bench, to ensure they have sufficient authority to tackle land grabbing.

Flanked by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Oba Ladoja stated that both the Oyo State Government and the Olubadan-in-Council were united in ridding Ibadan of the menace.

“Land grabbing is like an interlocking web of complex connections involving diverse interests that need to be unravelled,” he said.

Addressing the committee members, he added: “I know each of you very well. While we entertain no illusion as to the gravity of your responsibility, I have no doubt in my mind that you have the capacity to carry out the responsibility.”

The Olubadan directed the committee to “hit the ground running,” giving them 21 days to submit their recommendations. He clarified that the inauguration of the legal advisory committee is meant to strengthen the existing committee on land matters headed by Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori.

Speaking in support, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, said it had become necessary for Ibadan to take stringent action against land grabbing, which has continually endangered residents.

“If it were possible, we should seek the establishment of anti-land grabbing tribunals in all the eleven local government councils in Ibadanland,” he said.

On behalf of the committee, Chief Niyi Akintola expressed gratitude to the Olubadan and the Olubadan-in-Council for the opportunity to serve.

He described the inauguration as a call to service and sought the cooperation of the Oyo State Government and the people of Ibadan in combating land grabbing.

“The Oyo State Government is not favourably disposed to land grabbing either, and as such, the anti-land grabbing advisory committee will strengthen the State Government’s resolve to tackle this menace,” Akintola said.

The inauguration was attended by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, including Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; Otun Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola; Otun Olubadan-Designate, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Oba Olubunmi Isioye-Dada; Osi Olubadan-Designate, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Asipa Olubadan-Designate, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Oba Akeem Adewoyin; and Ekerin Olubadan-Designate, Oba Adebayo Akande. Also present were Bobajiro of Ibadanland, former Oyo State Head of Service Chief Tajudeen Aremu, and Ajiroba Prof. Soji Adejumo.