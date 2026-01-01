Oluremi @65 Education Fund closes, records N25.5b donations

Oluremi @65 Education Fund, established to mark the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has closed after raising a total of N25,520,708,074.35 in donations to support education and the construction of the National Library.

In a message of appreciation, she thanked Nigerians, family members, friends, and well-wishers for their overwhelming generosity, describing the response to the initiative as a powerful affirmation of the nation’s collective belief in education, knowledge preservation, and national development.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to all Nigerians, family, friends, and well-wishers who generously supported the Oluremi @65 Education Fund,” the First Lady said.

She noted that beyond the financial milestone, the initiative inspired goodwill, unity, and a shared sense of purpose, demonstrating Nigerians’ readiness to rally around causes that advance learning and intellectual growth.

Providing an update on the fund, the First Lady announced that the donation account officially closed on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

She explained that the project was under the supervision of the Minister of Education, adding that any further contributions towards the National Library project should now be channelled through the Federal Ministry of Education.

“As at today, a total sum of N25,520,708,074.35 (Twenty-Five Billion, Five Hundred and Twenty Million, Seven Hundred and Eight Thousand, Seventy-Four Naira, Thirty-Five Kobo) has been donated to the Oluremi @65 Education Fund,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, the First Lady has called on Nigerians to embrace the New Year with renewed hope, unity, and a shared commitment to building a nation where every citizen can thrive with dignity.

In her New Year message to the nation, Tinubu expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for ushering Nigeria into 2026, describing the moment as one filled with joy, optimism, and reassurance in God’s enduring promises for the country.

Reflecting on the year past, the First Lady said 2025 reaffirmed the resilient spirit of Nigerians, highlighting the courage, strength, creativity, and unwavering belief in a better tomorrow that continue to define the nation.