Once opposition dies, democracy is dead — Galadima

Nigeria’s democracy is edging dangerously close to collapse, elder statesman Alhaji Buba Galadima has warned, accusing the current political elite of dismantling dissent and tightening authoritarian control over the country’s institutions.

Speaking after receiving a national recognition award from The Sun Newspapers for his decades-long contribution to public life, Galadima declared that Nigeria is “on the verge of dictatorship” as the ruling class seeks to absorb every political structure—governors, parties, and institutions—into a single obedient bloc.

“A democracy without opposition is dictatorship—pure and simple”

Galadima said the most alarming signal of Nigeria’s democratic decay is the systematic erasure of alternative voices.

“Once there is no alternative view, what you have is dictatorship, monarchy or fascism. Call it whatever you like,” he warned.

“This is what happened in Germany under Hitler. He picked his victims one by one, and everyone said, ‘It is not my turn,’ until it consumed them all.”

He insisted that even members of the ruling APC should be concerned.

“If there is no opposition, the government will not need you. You will become irrelevant in your own party.”

The elder statesman accused the presidency of pressuring state governors to align unquestioningly with its political direction.

“The judiciary has already confirmed their victories. So what are they afraid of? Why insist that every governor must belong to them? They don’t even want elections—they want total control.”

According to him, the centralisation of political power is not a show of strength but a sign of fear.

Galadima said Nigeria is being run like a personal estate, not a republic governed by law.

“There is no accountability anywhere. Governance today rests on the emotions and wishes of emperors in power.”

He said that those who should speak up, the lawmakers, have become “sellouts” who rubber-stamp whatever the executive desires.

Galadima criticised national priorities, such as the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway, which he said was imposed without debate.

“If this were brought for public debate, Nigerians would prefer 5,000 km of railway connecting the whole country. That would touch more lives than any coastal road.”

He argued that the refusal to consult citizens is itself a sign of democratic collapse.

Galadima recounts past repression: “I was tried by 12 generals for treason”

To illustrate the dangers of unchecked power, he recalled his 2004 arrest and underground detention.

“I was charged with treason, kept underground at Park Lane, and tried by 12 generals. If not for EU intervention led by Germany, I would have been sentenced.”

He said Nigeria is returning to a similar climate where questioning authority is treated as a crime.

Galadima cautioned political actors who believe they are insulated because they are aligned with the ruling party.

“Those dancing today will be the ones crying tomorrow. When dictatorship starts, nobody is safe—not even those in power.”

Despite saying that he has “said everything before,” Galadima insisted that silence is not an option.

“Every day is for the thief, but one day is for the owner. We must keep reminding the people, even if they ignore us.”

He called for national awakening, accountability, revival of strong opposition, and resistance to all forms of political intimidation.

Galadima said the honour stood out because it was based on merit rather than influence or wealth.

He recalled receiving a similar award in 2007 from Leadership Newspapers, noting that, unlike many who “paid for national honours,” his recognitions came purely from his contributions to nation-building and democratic development.

Galadima reflected on his long political journey, recounting how many of his contemporaries have passed on after holding key public offices, while he continues to speak out despite never being appointed or elected into high office.

“Many of my colleagues became governors, ministers, secretaries to government and heads of major agencies. I was never given even a councillorship position. But very few of them have made a name like I have,” he said.

He added that his influence has never come from money or position but from public trust.

“People flood my house from 5 a.m. with nothing to collect. I have nothing to give, but they come because of what I represent—across party, tribe and religion.”

He described how a newly compiled political compendium reminded him of how corruption cases have long been mishandled in Nigeria.

He recounted a testimony from an elderly lawyer who served in a military tribunal decades ago:

“A company used to siphon money for a governor was mentioned, but they didn’t state how much was stolen or whether it should be recovered. That is how Nigeria works.”

The management of The Sun newspaper, led by Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, had presented to Galadima.

The Sun Lifetime Achievement Award recognises decades of courageous service to democracy, public accountability, and nation-building.

Mr Ukeh, while reading the citation, said, “Galadima, an engineer trained at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, first gained national prominence in the maritime sector, where he rose through the ranks to become Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Authority — now the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

His transition into politics at the dawn of the Fourth Republic in 1999 marked the beginning of a public career defined by boldness, principle, and a persistent refusal to be silenced.

“He emerged as a leading figure in the opposition All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and later became one of the most vocal critics of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s proposed local government reforms. He insisted the reforms were a ploy to impose local government leadership through the back door — a stance that cemented his reputation as a staunch defender of democratic institutions.

Over the years, he played key roles in the evolution of opposition politics, moving from the ANPP to lead the Buhari Organisation, which transformed into the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before eventually merging with other blocs to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite championing the political rise of former President Muhammadu Buhari for nearly a decade, he distinguished himself by openly criticising the administration when its policies deviated from democratic norms — a contrast to many politicians who voiced their grievances only in private.

His criticism, delivered with clarity and conviction, earned him widespread respect across political divides.

His unwavering stance on national issues came at great personal risk. Over the course of his political activism, he was detained or harassed at least 38 times, often under harsh conditions. Yet he never retreated, consistently affirming his loyalty to Nigeria and his dedication to democratic governance.

Announcing him as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, The Sun Board of Editors described him as “a patriot who has remained fearless in the face of oppression, consistent in defence of democracy, and steadfast in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.”

The honour, the editors added, celebrates “a lifetime of public service marked by integrity, courage, and exceptional contributions to national development.”