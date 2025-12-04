Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila, Ibori, others pay tribute to Segun Awolowo

The death of Segun Awolowo, grandson of the late Western Region Premier, Obafemi Awolowo, has prompted widespread tributes, reflecting the enduring respect and admiration Nigerians hold for the Awolowo family.

This was evident when political leaders, diplomats, business magnates, family members, and friends gathered at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, for an emotional night of tributes in his honour.

The event drew many eminent Nigerians, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Awolowo, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), passed away on November 20, 2025, at 62.

In a tribute via message, Okonjo-Iweala recalled her long association with Awolowo, praising his commitment to Nigeria’s export development and trade reform.

She added that although his passing is deeply felt, he leaves a lasting legacy.

Gbajabiamila described Awolowo as a technocrat of uncommon brilliance and a bridge-builder who served the nation with dignity.

He said Nigeria and Africa have lost a patriot whose absence creates a significant void.

Osinbajo described Awolowo as a man who consciously chose public service and dedicated himself tirelessly to it, with a work ethic and character that set him apart.

Hamzat, however, encouraged the family to draw strength from the overwhelming and heartfelt testimonies, reflecting a life well lived.

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, urged Awolowo’s widow, Bola, to find comfort in the glowing recollections of his life.

He described Awolowo as a humble, impactful public servant who bore the Awolowo name as a responsibility, and not a crown.

Meanwhile, outside Lagos, tributes continued as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) described Awolowo’s death as a major loss, hailing him as a champion of intra-African trade and a driving force behind the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF).