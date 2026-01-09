Outgoing 6 Brigade Commander calls for sustained civil–military cooperation in Taraba

Members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Taraba State have honoured the outgoing Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley C. Uwa, for his role in improving security across the state.

Speaking at a farewell dinner organised in his honour in Jalingo, Brigadier General Uwa urged residents of Taraba State to extend the same level of cooperation, trust and support to the incoming Brigade Commander, stressing that sustainable peace can only be achieved through collective responsibility.

The outgoing commander expressed deep appreciation to the people of the state for their cooperation, support and timely intelligence sharing, which he described as critical to the operational successes recorded by the 6 Brigade during his tenure.

“I am grateful for the trust and partnership we enjoyed from communities across the state. These efforts made it possible to achieve the progress we recorded,” Uwa said.

Supporting his remarks, the Chief of Staff of the 6 Brigade commended the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for their goodwill, noting that such gestures boost troop morale and strengthen collaboration between the military and civilians.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Coalition in the State, Dr. Joseph Gimba, said the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state was largely due to the leadership and operational strategies of Brigadier General Uwa. He noted that the security landscape had improved significantly since Uwa assumed command.

“We once lived in fear; today, we live with hope,” Gimba said, reflecting on the improved sense of safety across many communities.

Other speakers at the event commended the outgoing commander for his professionalism, intelligence-led operations and inclusive engagement with host communities, noting that trust between the military and civilians had been central to the gains recorded.

The event, held at the Blue Nile Hotel in Jalingo metropolis, attracted civil society leaders, security officials and government representatives. Speakers recalled a period when kidnapping, banditry and intimidation were rampant in several parts of the state, forcing residents to live in fear and uncertainty.

The dinner also drew high-profile dignitaries, including the Federal Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Abuja, whose presence underscored the national significance of the peace-building efforts in Taraba State.

Participants described the event as more than a social gathering, but a symbol of mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace, security and development in the state.