Oyedele unveils top content creators for tax reform training

Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, has unveiled the top 20 content creators that will, in the coming weeks, undergo special training sessions to share factual and useful tax information with their followers.

In a message shared on his X account on Friday, the tax boss affirmed that the 20 shortlisted content creators will be invited to a special training session to enhance their knowledge of the new tax laws in order to deliver clearer, more balanced, and insightful information to their audience.

Oyedele expressed his profound gratitude to the general public for nominating over 200 creators during the exercise, emphasising that only the best 20 were selected by the Tax Reform Committee after nomination closed on 9 November 2025.

‘A big thank you to everyone who nominated a creator who has helped you understand Nigeria’s new tax reform laws or someone you believe should be part of the conversation.

‘We received 8,591 nominations for over 200 creators, and here are the Top 20, ranked by their followership across major platforms:

Financial Jennifer, Onlinebanker, Don Aza, Mary Efombruh, Baba Ogbon Awon Agba International. Perpetual Badejo, Personalfinancegirl, Tomi Akinwale, Emeka Ayogu, Aderonke Avav, Odunola Ewetola, Christiana Balogun, Mosbrief, Chidozie Chikwe, Zainulabideen Abdulazeez, Chinemerem Oguegbe, Oyagha Michael. Ayomide Ogunlade, Ayọ̀dèjì Fálétò, Vera Korie

”If your favourite creator is on the list, tag or mention them and ask them to confirm their interest by completing this form: https://forms.gle/Ph49kSE4okDf6gVj6.

”Deadline for acceptance is Monday, 8 December 2025. Tell us the areas of interest and key issues you’d like the training to focus on in the comments section,” he wrote

The programme, tagged “Influencing for Good,” encourages Nigerians to nominate content creators who are already educating their audiences about the tax reforms or those they would like to see take up the role.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had, in June, signed into law four major tax reform bills. The bills are: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.