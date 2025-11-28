Oyo cracks down on street vendors occupying walkways

The Oyo State Government has ordered traders, artisans, motor dealers, and vendors occupying pedestrian walkways and roadside spaces to vacate the areas or face penalties.

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) Chairman, Major Adesagba Adekoya (Rtd), who gave the order at the Authority’s secretariat in Ibadan, stated that using walkways for business is illegal and creates traffic bottlenecks, accidents, and inconvenience for shoppers.

He identified hot-spot locations where illegal trading is prevalent, including University of Ibadan (U.I.) area, Samonda, Mokola, and others.

Traders are required to relocate to designated market spaces immediately, especially during the festive period. Adekoya warned that non-compliance will result in fines and court appearances.

The Oyo State Government commended OYRTMA’s efforts to improve road safety and public order, and reiterated its commitment to upgrading infrastructure and ensuring safe movement throughout the state.

In other news, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Thursday said Ibadan will soon experience a quick and positive economic transformation.

Oba Ladoja gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Association of Oyo State (FMCG) to the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

According to the monarch, it is better and profitable to be manufacturers than distributors to Maximise gains and provide employment opportunities.

“To alleviate the problems confronting manufacturing industries in Ibadanland, such as electricity, water, roads, among others, the Olubadan In-Council has established the Economic and Investment Committee to address the aforementioned challenges”, he said.

In her speech, the originator of the FMCG Oyo State branch, Alhaja Apeke Tunrayo Adeogun, congratulated Oba Ladoja for his ascension to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland and prayed for sound health, prosperity and longevity of life for the monarch.

She assured the Olubadan that FMCG will contribute its quotas to the economic development and progress of Ibadanland.

In a related development, the management of JAIZ Bank PLC, Ibadan branch, paid a solidarity visit to Olubadan.

The Group Head, Mr Ismail Arowolo, also pledged the bank’s support for the rapid economic development of Ibadan city, as well as for corporate bodies and individuals.

The event was honoured by Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Abiodun Azees, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland; Mogaji Jelil Adepoju of Akoto compound; and Alhaji Aare Dawud Makanjuola Akinola De – damak, the Aare Musulumi of Ibadanland, among other dignitaries.